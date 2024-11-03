Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.39 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Interface updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Interface Stock Up 33.0 %

Shares of TILE stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Interface has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81.

Interface Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Interface from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interface

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $54,413.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,350.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $54,413.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,350.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $62,319.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,806.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,433. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

