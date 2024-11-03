Insider Buying: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Director Buys $28,240.00 in Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PFE opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

