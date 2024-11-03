Insider Buying: Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,379.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $15.86 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRTN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Marten Transport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRTN

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $2,058,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,023,000 after acquiring an additional 132,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 78.0% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,323,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 13.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 162,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.