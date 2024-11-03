Insider Buying: Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Insider Purchases 9,059 Shares of Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 9,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $20,835.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,412,970 shares in the company, valued at $178,049,831. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Golden Matrix Group stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Golden Matrix Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Golden Matrix Group by 675.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

