Insider Buying: ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) Insider Acquires 1,900 Shares of Stock

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB – Get Free Report) insider Karen Phin bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$41.05 ($27.01) per share, with a total value of A$77,995.00 ($51,312.50).

ARB Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.10.

ARB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from ARB’s previous Final dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. ARB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

