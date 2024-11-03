Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFEB opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

