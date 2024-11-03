Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (IAIC) recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The document disclosed that on October 29, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. dismissed Turner, Stone & Co LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately.

Get alerts:

Turner, Stone & Co LLP had been responsible for the company’s consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022. While their reports did not contain adverse opinions or disclaimers, they included an explanatory paragraph in each report stating doubts about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

There were no disagreements with Turner, Stone & Co LLP during the two most recent fiscal years and the subsequent interim period. Additionally, there were no reportable events during that time. The company requested a letter from Turner, Stone & Co LLP to the SEC confirming their agreement with the disclosed information.

Following the dismissal, the Audit Committee engaged Marcum Canada LLP as the new independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately. Marcum Canada LLP will serve for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. There have been no prior consultations with Marcum Canada LLP on accounting principles or auditing matters before the appointment.

The company provided a letter from Turner, Stone & Co LLP dated October 31, 2024, which is attached as Exhibit 16.1 to the Form 8-K filing. Additionally, an interactive data file was included as Exhibit 104.

The Form 8-K concludes with the signature of Jon Olsen, Chief Executive Officer of Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., dated November 1, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Information Analysis’s 8K filing here.

About Information Analysis

(Get Free Report)

Information Analysis, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.

Featured Articles