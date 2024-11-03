Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 133 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 39,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $261.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.05 and a one year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.14%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

