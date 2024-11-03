Indie Asset Partners LLC Invests $239,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,623,128,000 after buying an additional 621,636 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 438,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,173,000 after acquiring an additional 416,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,218,132,000 after acquiring an additional 211,459 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $90,177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $74,206,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOC opened at $506.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $523.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $509.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.56.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

