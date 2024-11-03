Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.82, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. Incyte has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $76.33.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 17,460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,851 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,041 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,243 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $37,440,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,116,000 after purchasing an additional 490,680 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

