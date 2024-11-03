IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $102.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $109.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.25.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.