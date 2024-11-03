IAG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.34. 873,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,548. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average of $91.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

