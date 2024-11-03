IAG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 5.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $29,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.54. The company had a trading volume of 170,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $115.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average is $107.62.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

