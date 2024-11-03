IAG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10,071.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 228.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,217,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 25,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,939. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

