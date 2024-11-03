Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HUBB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.38.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $425.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $421.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.78. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $274.42 and a twelve month high of $461.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $475,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $1,868,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 51.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 24.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

