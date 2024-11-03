HI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $240,002.25 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, HI has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $240,002.25 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00046301 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $259,068.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

