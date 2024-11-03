HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.82.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
DINO opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $64.16.
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 123.46%.
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
