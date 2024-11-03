Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of HSIC opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 93.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 104.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

