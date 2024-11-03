Hedera Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $42.79 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00033497 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,679,928,376 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,679,928,375.74567 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04401036 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $34,300,255.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

