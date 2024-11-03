HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 141.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234,148 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,570,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 530,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in HealthStream by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 54,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.22 million, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.35. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

In other news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $267,041.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,960.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

