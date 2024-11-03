Harvey Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.72 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 59,776 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,304,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth $316,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth $1,714,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 1,892.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five9 from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Five9 Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of FIVN traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,372.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,753 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

