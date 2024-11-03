Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $7.64 Million Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. argenx accounts for about 1.9% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in argenx by 49.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,651 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in argenx by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 617,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,535,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in argenx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,079,000 after buying an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenx from $553.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $547.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $515.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.78.

ARGX traded up $9.28 on Friday, reaching $595.58. The stock had a trading volume of 468,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $539.46 and a 200-day moving average of $466.48. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $610.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.80 and a beta of 0.63.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

