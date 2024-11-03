Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 2.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 1.9% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Herc by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $210.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $214.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average of $149.20.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $810,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,424.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,880 shares of company stock worth $3,342,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.25.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

