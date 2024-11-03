Harbour Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harbour Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.1% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $98.87. 8,860,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,444,304. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.72%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

