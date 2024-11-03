Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 42,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $4,846,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,294.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $4,846,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,294.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $1,184,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,822,574.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,937,773. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.87. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCVX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.