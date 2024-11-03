Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,353,000 after purchasing an additional 325,122 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,882,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,377,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,877,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,722,000 after buying an additional 56,781 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9,044.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

