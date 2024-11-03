Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 141,502 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 152.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141,502 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 679.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at $106,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $923.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $242.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

