Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 114.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,318 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners accounts for 0.8% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $18,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,855,000 after buying an additional 237,463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 34.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 73.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 368.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRBK opened at $68.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $84.66.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

