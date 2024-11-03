Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,495 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KW. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 133,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

NYSE KW opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 59.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.91%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

