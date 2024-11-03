Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 83,141 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 1,218.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,141 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SharkNinja by 49.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 72,668 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average is $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $112.93.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

