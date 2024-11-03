Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,050 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. CSW Industrials makes up approximately 0.6% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 105.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSWI opened at $358.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.28. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.27 and a 1 year high of $398.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $227.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.95 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.