Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 32,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 66,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Hannan Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$56.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

