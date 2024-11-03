Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 126.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,205 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Johnson Rice raised Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.