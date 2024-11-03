Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.60%.

GLRE opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $476.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.85. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $14.31.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $98,865.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,249.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

