Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stake Lifted by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,735,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442,581 shares during the quarter. Grab makes up approximately 7.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $128,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Grab by 25.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,777,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,169 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Grab by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,078,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after buying an additional 4,557,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Down 0.2 %

GRAB stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRAB

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.