GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $200.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $163.36 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $171.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,868.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,868.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 2,976 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $451,191.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,912.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,744 shares of company stock worth $4,089,571. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

