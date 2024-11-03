Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 773.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 381,021 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 77,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOU stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.17. 153,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,550. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

