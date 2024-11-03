Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Sells $316,156.75 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GKOS opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.48. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $139.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 6.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 5.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price target on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

