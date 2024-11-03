Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 238,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 175,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 482,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,440,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $276,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of ARCC opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

