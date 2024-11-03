Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,431 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.3% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $482.80 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $212.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

