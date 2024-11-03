Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 602 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

APD opened at $309.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $332.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.12.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

