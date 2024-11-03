Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

KCE opened at $131.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.10. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $263.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

