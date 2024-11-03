Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 351.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

