Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 10,445 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 162.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 241.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

