Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.22. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 5,004 shares changing hands.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

