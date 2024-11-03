GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 162,143 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 95,378.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,143 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 3.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $533,533,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in NIKE by 612.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 351.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,611 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $78.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.