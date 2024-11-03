GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 13,960 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 39,885.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $23,495,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,428.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 125,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $125.40 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $128.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day moving average of $120.08.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

