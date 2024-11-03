GFS Advisors LLC Buys 9,177 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6,555.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $420.42 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $334.41 and a 1 year high of $433.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

