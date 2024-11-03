GFS Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,800 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after buying an additional 1,289,084 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,909,000 after buying an additional 109,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,445,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Newmont by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 313,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

