George Bruce Acquires 100 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) Director George Bruce purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.04. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 18.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.